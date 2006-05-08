Monday, May 08, 2006

Sub-Urban

Email from Casper of Sub-Urban...
Just letting everyone know that we have new music up on our site and are also in the process of looking for someone with a good knowledge of turntables and techno. We are also currently seeking a bassist and drummer. If interested send email to: Sub-Urban or check us out on myspace at: Sub-Urban

posted by atothetapi77 at 3:59 PM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

About Me

Name:
Location: Huntsville, Alabama, United States

Previous Posts

Powered by Blogger

Join the Mailing List
Enter your name and email address below:
Name:
Email:
Subscribe  Unsubscribe 
Free Mailing Lists from Bravenet.com
Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com
Send email to Joe

Blog Counter