Sub-Urban
Email from Casper of Sub-Urban...
Just letting everyone know that we have new music up on our site and are also in the process of looking for someone with a good knowledge of turntables and techno. We are also currently seeking a bassist and drummer. If interested send email to: Sub-Urban or check us out on myspace at: Sub-Urban
