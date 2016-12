Yep, you read it right. On our fall tour in September we are playing the world famous Whisky A Go Go (home to such greats at Metallica, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and every other major band on the planet). We need to sell 50 tickets. So just send us a message and we'll tell you how to order your ticket.



Thanks!



Source: Sciatica MySpace Blog