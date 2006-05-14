

Opeth Drummer Gone

Opeth have now officially parted ways with drummer Martin Lopez and have replaced him with Martin Axenrot. A statement on the matter can be found at www.opeth.com. Meanwhile, the bands latest offering "Ghost Reveries" will be reissued as a special edition deluxe version through Roadrunner on July 25th. No word yet on bonus features.



New Trivium Songs

Trivium have announced a number of tentative track titles from their new album "The Crusade" which they have been working on as of late, they include:

"Ignition"

"Contempt Breeds Contamination"

"And Sadness Will Sear"

"Vengeance"

"To The Rats"

"Contemporary Plague"



Source: theprp.com