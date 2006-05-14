**News** 5/14/06 Opeth, Trivium
Opeth Drummer Gone
Opeth have now officially parted ways with drummer Martin Lopez and have replaced him with Martin Axenrot. A statement on the matter can be found at www.opeth.com. Meanwhile, the bands latest offering "Ghost Reveries" will be reissued as a special edition deluxe version through Roadrunner on July 25th. No word yet on bonus features.
New Trivium Songs
Trivium have announced a number of tentative track titles from their new album "The Crusade" which they have been working on as of late, they include:
"Ignition"
"Contempt Breeds Contamination"
"And Sadness Will Sear"
"Vengeance"
"To The Rats"
"Contemporary Plague"
