Sunday, May 14, 2006

**News** 5/14/06 Opeth, Trivium



Opeth Drummer Gone
Opeth have now officially parted ways with drummer Martin Lopez and have replaced him with Martin Axenrot. A statement on the matter can be found at www.opeth.com. Meanwhile, the bands latest offering "Ghost Reveries" will be reissued as a special edition deluxe version through Roadrunner on July 25th. No word yet on bonus features.

New Trivium Songs
Trivium have announced a number of tentative track titles from their new album "The Crusade" which they have been working on as of late, they include:
"Ignition"
"Contempt Breeds Contamination"
"And Sadness Will Sear"
"Vengeance"
"To The Rats"
"Contemporary Plague"

Source: theprp.com

posted by atothetapi77 at 6:05 PM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

About Me

Name:
Location: Huntsville, Alabama, United States

Previous Posts

Powered by Blogger

Join the Mailing List
Enter your name and email address below:
Name:
Email:
Subscribe  Unsubscribe 
Free Mailing Lists from Bravenet.com
Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com
Send email to Joe

Blog Counter