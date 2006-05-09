Tuesday, May 09, 2006

**News** 5/09/06 Deftones, Slayer, Daath



New Deftones Single
The Deftones posted a studio version of their new single "Beware The Water" on their official Myspace page yesterday and then removed it from the page shortly after. However, a clip of it can be found online over at www.deftonesworld.com. The song is expected to serve as the new single from the bands forthcoming as-yet untitled new album which will see a September 12th release date through Maverick.

New Slayer Album
Slayer are now looking at a July 25th release date through American Recordings for their as-yet untitled new album. The effort will be preceded by a new EP which will feature the bands new track "Cult", along with some live versions of older tracks. The aforementioned EP will only be available at "Hot Topic" stores.

Daath Recording Album
Daath have re-entered the studio to continue work on new material for their upcoming Roadrunner debut, "The Hinderers". The group are working on five new songs for the effort with James Murphy of Death, etc. fame serving as the producer. A fall release for the outing is expected.

Source: theprp.com

