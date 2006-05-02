There really is no point in drawing this out longer than it needs to be, so I'll try and be quick and to the point. After two amazing short years, A Dozen Furies has called it a day. We could go on and on about all of the reasons why, but when it comes down to it, it's because we've grown apart. I guess a lot of the 'wrong' things fell into place at the 'right' time. I'm sure some might think we were a flash in the pan and now that our 15 seconds is over, we are quitting. Well, most of us have been doing this for close to 10 years and it's just time for some of us to move on.



With that said, we would like to express our more sincere thanks to everyone who was with us at any point along the way. All of the fans we've made, friends we've met, bands we toured with, and industry people we've befriended amongst our travels, we'd like to say THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts. All of you have helped us achieve in just 2 years something that most bands never get to experience in their entire careers. This will be something that none of us will ever forget, and we hope most of you who did run across our path won't forget as well.



Who knows what will happen with us after the split. Some of us will continue pursuing music, some will move on to other things, and keith works at a gay bar. We all have myspace pages linked from www.myspace.com/adozenfuries so you can keep up with us if you do so desire.



To end it off, we are holding a farewell show at The Ridglea Metal & Hardcore Fest on Saturday, May 6th at The Ridglea Theatre in Ft. Worth, Texas. There are 3,000 bands playing, only the best of the best of course, so this will be a show you shant miss. We will be selling our merch(shirts, CD's, old EP's *Rip the Stars Down*, Hoodies, everything) DIRT CHEAP... and I do mean DIRT CHEAP, so don't miss out 'cause this is your last chance. Well, our merch store still has stuff, including the Rip the Stars Down EP, so you can still place orders.



Thanks for the good times! I miss it all already.

