**Local News** Sciatica, Apsis
New Sciatica Music on Their MySpace Site
We now have the new version of "Come With Me" from the upcoming album Down The Beaten Path, on Dreamscape Records up here. Check it out, listen to it, rate it, comment on it, and tell us what you think.
Source: Sciatica MySpace Blog
Apsis Recording
Apsis will be going into the Studio This Weekend (MAY 20th, 2006) to Record a few NEW SONGS and to Re-Record a couple of our Favorites that we Feel Needed Some Better Production.*(We have heard from So Many, that the Recordings we currently have do Not "Represent Us Well"....which is something we have felt for some time, so....)*
We will be working with DAVE PITTMAN at Soundworks Media in Decatur.
We Hope to have these Newly Recorded Songs Ready, Re-packaged and ready for our Summer shows and posted online Very Soon.Thanks again to all those of you that Read these "Updates" and to All of you who have offered support and feedback the past several months...and as always we Welcome Any and All Criticism...so drop us a Line, leave us a Comment, and please come and check us out live.
Source: Apsis' MySpace Blog
