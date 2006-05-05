Friday, May 05, 2006

**Local News** Forced Attrition Have New Songs Up & Looking For Members

Forced Attrition have new music up on their myspace acount at: http://www.myspace.com/adeadsky

Also, they have changed their name from Under a Dead Sky to Forced Attrition and look forward to getting the remaining members to complete the band and begin doing shows by July. Again, they are still looking for an experienced metal guitarist/songwriter, bassist, and drummer in the Murfreesboro, TN area. Visit our myspace page and send an message if interested in any of the positions.We are in a rush and hope to fill these positions soon.

