Thanks to everybody who has emailed in and posted comments about our songs, CD etc...we appreciate the feedback....we put up a couple more mp3s tthat come form our brand new CD "One From None" an one from our first full length release "End Of Days"...so email us if you dig it or even if you don't....if you really like it you can email us here to purchase a copy or go to the band website at www.noisecult.com under the merch seciton. There are also T-shirts available featuring the "End Of Days" cover...CDs and Shirts are $10 each inlcuding shipping if in the USA. Add $2 extra for overseas...you can also write us here to say hey or if you want to pick up a CD or shirt......keep it heavy.....
