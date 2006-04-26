Wednesday, April 26, 2006

Noisecult - News From the Band...



Thanks to everybody who has emailed in and posted comments about our songs, CD etc...we appreciate the feedback....we put up a couple more mp3s tthat come form our brand new CD "One From None" an one from our first full length release "End Of Days"...so email us if you dig it or even if you don't....if you really like it you can email us here to purchase a copy or go to the band website at www.noisecult.com under the merch seciton. There are also T-shirts available featuring the "End Of Days" cover...CDs and Shirts are $10 each inlcuding shipping if in the USA. Add $2 extra for overseas...you can also write us here to say hey or if you want to pick up a CD or shirt......keep it heavy.....

http://i20.photobucket.com/albums/b250/vinster_60445/black20t-shirt20and20logo.jpg

posted by atothetapi77 at 6:33 PM

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home

About Me

Name:
Location: Huntsville, Alabama, United States

Previous Posts

Powered by Blogger

Join the Mailing List
Enter your name and email address below:
Name:
Email:
Subscribe  Unsubscribe 
Free Mailing Lists from Bravenet.com
Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com Free Tell A Friend from Bravenet.com
Send email to Joe

Blog Counter