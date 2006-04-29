

Rolling Stones Member Hurt

ROLLING STONES guitarist Keith Richards has been taken to hospital in New Zealand after injuring himself while on holiday in Fiji. A band spokeswoman said Richards had suffered a "mild concussion" and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Media reports in Australia and New Zealand said Richards had hurt his head when he fell out of a palm tree. The legendary musician is mid-way through a world tour with the famous British band.



Source: Sin's Metal News



eyehategod Tribute Album

Details have been released regarding the upcoming Eyehategod tribute being put together by Emetic Records. Entitled "For The Sick - A Tribute To Eyehategod", the album is expected to feature the following contributions:



Brutal Truth - "Sister Fucker (Part 1 And 2)"

Watch Them Die - "Serving Time In The Middle Of Nowhere"

Buried At Sea - "White Nigger" (Feat. Kevin Sharp)

Byzantine - "Shop Lift"

Dead Bird - "Children Of God"

Alabama Thunderpussy - "God Song"

Ichabod - "Jackass In The Will Of God"

Minsk - "Ruptured Heart Theory"

Total Fucking Destruction - "Kill Your Boss"

Mouth Of The Architect - "Story Of The Eye"

Swarm Of The Lotus - "Blood Money"

Raging Speedhorn - "30$ Bag"

Sow Belly - "99 Miles Of Bad Road"

Ozenza - "Revelation/Revolution"

Triac - "My Name Is God"

Unearthly Trance - "Shinobi"

Halo Of Locusts - "Dixie Whiskey"

If He Dies, He Dies - "Age Of Bootcamp"

The Esoteric - "Crimes Against Skin"

Lair Of The Minotaur - TBA

In other Eyehategod news, the bands earlier efforts "In The Name Of Suffering" and "Take As Needed For Pain" are both expected to be reissued through Century Media on June 27th. No word yet on any potential bonus material.



Source: theprp.com



Red Sparowes & Samsa's Split

Red Sparowes and Gregor Samsa's split effort together will see a release on CD on May 23rd via Robotic Empire. Meanwhile, Red Sparowes' three way split with Battle Of Mice (members of Red Sparowes and Made Out Of Babies) and Made Out Of Babies will see a release under the name of "Triad" on May 16th through Neurot. Finally, Red Sparowes have set "Every Heart Shines Toward The Red Sun" as the title to their new album which will see a fall release through Neurot. While an official release date for the CD version has yet to be announced, the 2xLP version will surface through Robotic Empire on September 12th.



Source: theprp.com





The Black Dahlia Murders Announce New Additions

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced two latest additions to the band: Drummer Pierre Langois and bassist Bart Williams. After both musicians toured with the band on their co-headlining run with Throwdown and their European dates with Liar they decided these were the guys they wanted to join to their group fulltime.



Here's what guitarist Brian Eschbach had to say: "We are very proud to announce the additions of Bart and Pierre to the BDM fold. We have already completed two tours together and feel that there are many more to come."