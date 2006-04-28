

Killswitch Engage

MTV.com is reporting that metalcore pioneers KILLSWITCH ENGAGE have recently recorded a cover of DIO's "Holy Diver" for a forthcoming Kerrang! magazine compilation. According to bassist Mike D'Antonio, "[Frontman] Howard [Jones] sang in falsetto. It came out super good. Everyone's really excited about it. The guitar riffs are definitely modified to sound way, way heavier."



Into Eternity

Canada's technically progressive death metal band, INTO ETERNITY, will head out for three upcoming East Coast dates before recording the follow up to 2004's Buried In Oblivion. Commenting on the band's upcoming plans, guitarist/vocalist Tim Roth said, "Things are starting back up for us. First up, we will play 3 shows in the U.S. starting with The New England Metal Festival Sunday, April 30. May 1 we are in New York City and May 2 in Springfield, VA, both dates opening for GAMMA RAY. Hopefully we will get a chance to say hello to you all at these upcoming dates. As soon as we return to Canada we continue pre-production for album number four. Once again we will be recording in our hometown Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada at Touchwood Studios. We have original drummer Jim Austin with us on the new record and he's has been doing a great job in rehearsals. There will be one recording change with this album, for the first time we are going to send the album out to be mixed. Any Sneap (NEVERMORE, ARCH ENEMY) will be handling the record's final mix. We are fans of Andy's work and know he is the right man. This final step ensures that this will be our best sounding effort to date."



Calling Buried in Oblivion "a defiantly original work filled with stunning musical virtuosity and truly original ideas," (Revolver) INTO ETERNITY spent 2005 touring North America supporting the release on no fewer than six continent spanning tours. Look for the band to tour extensively in support of the new album late this year.



