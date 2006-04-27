**News** 4/27/06 Slayer, Demiricous
National Slayer Day
Are you interested in staging a "slay-out" and making a complete fool of yourself in public? Then join the ranks of the growing army behind NATIONAL DAY OF SLAYER. Scheduled for June 6, 2006 the purpose of the day, according to the organization's official website is, "for everyone within earshot to understand that it is the National Day of Slayer. National holidays in America aren't just about celebrating; they're about forcing it upon non-participants."
To read more about what you can do on NATIONAL DAY OF SLAYER (that isn't limited to spraypainting Churches), head to
http://www.nationaldayofslayer.org.
Source: sin's metal news
Demiricous Needs a Drummer
Indianapolis? finest, DEMIRICOUS, are currently auditioning drummers. If you have what it takes to jam with the most intense metal band around and are up for a rigorous touring schedule please contact mark@middlecoastmanagement.com.
Source: sin's metal news
