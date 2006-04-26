New MAY Metal CD Releases...
This list starts with early May at the top and proceeds down to the end of May...
Ministry - Rio Grande Blood
Silent Civilian - Rebirth Of The Temple
Tool - 10,000 Days
Drop Dead Gorgeous - In Vogue
Dysrhythmia - Barriers And Passages
Gadget - The Funeral March
Neaera - Let The Tempest Come
Rebel Meets Rebel - Rebel Meets Rebel
Scar Symmetry - Pitch Black Progress
SOiL - True Self
Starkweather - Croatoan
Thursday - A City By The Light Divided
Various Artists - DimeVision - Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have (DVD)
Zombi - Surface To Air
Korn - Korn: Live And Rare
Lye By Mistake - Arrangements For Fulminating Vective
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium
Remembering Never - God Save Us (Vinyl)
Trivium - Ascendancy (CD/DVD) (Reissue)
Various Artists - Punk Goes '90s
As I Lay Dying - A Long March: The First Recordings
The Autumn Offering - Embrace The Gutter
Endstand - The Time Is Now
Misery Index - Discordia
Nobis - A Blurred Sense Of Divine
Rage - Speak Of The Dead
Russian Circles - Enter
Saviours - Crucifire
The Sounds Of Animals Fighting - Lover, The Lord Has Left Us...
This Is Hell - Sundowning
Faith No More - Live At The Brixton Academy, London You Fat Bastards/Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest Videos (2-DVD)
Knut - Alter
Various Artists - WWE: Wreckless Intent
Your Eyes My Dreams - Weapons Are Useless
Amon Amarth - Wrath Of Norsemen (DVD)
Cataract - Kingdom
Les Claypool - Of Whales And Woe
The Forecast - In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen
Peeping Tom - Peeping Tom
Silverstein - 18 Candles: The Early Years
The Sleeping - Questions And Answers
Society's Finest - And I, The Drunkards
Terror - The Living Proof (DVD)
Ministry - Rio Grande Blood
Silent Civilian - Rebirth Of The Temple
Tool - 10,000 Days
Drop Dead Gorgeous - In Vogue
Dysrhythmia - Barriers And Passages
Gadget - The Funeral March
Neaera - Let The Tempest Come
Rebel Meets Rebel - Rebel Meets Rebel
Scar Symmetry - Pitch Black Progress
SOiL - True Self
Starkweather - Croatoan
Thursday - A City By The Light Divided
Various Artists - DimeVision - Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have (DVD)
Zombi - Surface To Air
Korn - Korn: Live And Rare
Lye By Mistake - Arrangements For Fulminating Vective
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium
Remembering Never - God Save Us (Vinyl)
Trivium - Ascendancy (CD/DVD) (Reissue)
Various Artists - Punk Goes '90s
As I Lay Dying - A Long March: The First Recordings
The Autumn Offering - Embrace The Gutter
Endstand - The Time Is Now
Misery Index - Discordia
Nobis - A Blurred Sense Of Divine
Rage - Speak Of The Dead
Russian Circles - Enter
Saviours - Crucifire
The Sounds Of Animals Fighting - Lover, The Lord Has Left Us...
This Is Hell - Sundowning
Faith No More - Live At The Brixton Academy, London You Fat Bastards/Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest Videos (2-DVD)
Knut - Alter
Various Artists - WWE: Wreckless Intent
Your Eyes My Dreams - Weapons Are Useless
Amon Amarth - Wrath Of Norsemen (DVD)
Cataract - Kingdom
Les Claypool - Of Whales And Woe
The Forecast - In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen
Peeping Tom - Peeping Tom
Silverstein - 18 Candles: The Early Years
The Sleeping - Questions And Answers
Society's Finest - And I, The Drunkards
Terror - The Living Proof (DVD)
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home