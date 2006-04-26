This list starts with early May at the top and proceeds down to the end of May...



Ministry - Rio Grande Blood

Silent Civilian - Rebirth Of The Temple

Tool - 10,000 Days

Drop Dead Gorgeous - In Vogue

Dysrhythmia - Barriers And Passages

Gadget - The Funeral March

Neaera - Let The Tempest Come

Rebel Meets Rebel - Rebel Meets Rebel

Scar Symmetry - Pitch Black Progress

SOiL - True Self

Starkweather - Croatoan

Thursday - A City By The Light Divided

Various Artists - DimeVision - Vol 1: That's The Fun I Have (DVD)

Zombi - Surface To Air

Korn - Korn: Live And Rare

Lye By Mistake - Arrangements For Fulminating Vective

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Stadium Arcadium

Remembering Never - God Save Us (Vinyl)

Trivium - Ascendancy (CD/DVD) (Reissue)

Various Artists - Punk Goes '90s

As I Lay Dying - A Long March: The First Recordings

The Autumn Offering - Embrace The Gutter

Endstand - The Time Is Now

Misery Index - Discordia

Nobis - A Blurred Sense Of Divine

Rage - Speak Of The Dead

Russian Circles - Enter

Saviours - Crucifire

The Sounds Of Animals Fighting - Lover, The Lord Has Left Us...

This Is Hell - Sundowning

Faith No More - Live At The Brixton Academy, London You Fat Bastards/Who Cares A Lot? The Greatest Videos (2-DVD)

Knut - Alter

Various Artists - WWE: Wreckless Intent

Your Eyes My Dreams - Weapons Are Useless

Amon Amarth - Wrath Of Norsemen (DVD)

Cataract - Kingdom

Les Claypool - Of Whales And Woe

The Forecast - In The Shadow Of Two Gunmen

Peeping Tom - Peeping Tom

Silverstein - 18 Candles: The Early Years

The Sleeping - Questions And Answers

Society's Finest - And I, The Drunkards

Terror - The Living Proof (DVD)