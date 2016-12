May 6th 1st ANNUAL MYSPACE PARTY FROM 3PM TO 8PM



LIVE MUSIC AND COMEDY HOUR...BE SURE TO COME EARLY FOR A GOOD SET , TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS ON MYSPACE AND EVERYWHERE YOU GO THIS WILL BE THE FIRST TIME ZIGGY'S HAS HOSTED A MYSPACE PARTY HAPPY HOUR.ON MAY 6TH PARTY STARTS @ 3PM AND GOES TILL 8PM , THEN THE SHOW STARTS WITH JOE BUCK OF HANK III AND ANDY GIBSON OF HANK III WITH SPECIAL GUEST BOB WAYNE AND THE OUTLAW CARNIES AND POLECAT BOOGIE REVIVAL



HAPPY HOUR DOOR COVER $ 5.00 - SAT MAIN SHOW COVER $5.00.



IF YOU PAID FOR HAPPY HOUR WE HOPE TO SEE YOU ALL THERE