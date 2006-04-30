**Local News** Birmingham Revolution Band Information
Revolution Radio is looking for new and diverse music for a show. If you would like to be featured on Birmingham's Revolution Radio you can get us your information one of two ways.
1. Mail us a press kit and cd to
BhamRevolution.com
P.O. 100682
Birmingham, AL 35210
2. Email You info and a location we can download the song you want played to either jd..bhamrevolution.com or drexx@bhamrevolution.com.
Also, we are looking for bands to interview for the show, if your interested in this email drexx@bhamrevolution.com.
Source: BhamRevolution.com Bulletin Post
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home