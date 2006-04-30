Sunday, April 30, 2006

**Local News** Birmingham Revolution Band Information



Revolution Radio is looking for new and diverse music for a show. If you would like to be featured on Birmingham's Revolution Radio you can get us your information one of two ways.

1. Mail us a press kit and cd to
BhamRevolution.com
P.O. 100682
Birmingham, AL 35210

2. Email You info and a location we can download the song you want played to either jd..bhamrevolution.com or drexx@bhamrevolution.com.

Also, we are looking for bands to interview for the show, if your interested in this email drexx@bhamrevolution.com.

Source: BhamRevolution.com Bulletin Post

posted by atothetapi77 at 12:09 AM

