

Revolution Radio is looking for new and diverse music for a show. If you would like to be featured on Birmingham's Revolution Radio you can get us your information one of two ways.



1. Mail us a press kit and cd to

BhamRevolution.com

P.O. 100682

Birmingham, AL 35210



2. Email You info and a location we can download the song you want played to either jd..bhamrevolution.com or drexx@bhamrevolution.com.



Also, we are looking for bands to interview for the show, if your interested in this email drexx@bhamrevolution.com.



Source: BhamRevolution.com Bulletin Post

