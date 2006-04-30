We just re modeled the break the silence page for the month of May.We're going to have 4 bands this month on the page including winners and warped tour botb winners ire and sentiment from last month!With that said we are looking for THREE BANDS!Read below if your interested.



Its about that time of the month! with 483 hits Ire and Sentiment has won for the month of April.Ire and sentiment are also winners of the warped tour battle of the bands and will be playing AUGUST 6TH at raceway park in Englishtown NJ(See there page for more info).



We need three bands for the month of May to battle it out with ire and sentiment.The two bands with the most plays will continue to stay on after the month is over.Any bands interested in having your songs on the page along with any and all kind of information you send us please email us now!If we have already talked to you prior to this email please email us again if still interested.Remember once you are on the page you must stay be able to send us your updates or news flyers...anything you have so that we can have things to tell about your band weekly!



