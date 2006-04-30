Sunday, April 30, 2006

Bassist Needed for Local Band Goodnight Graceland



Jerry's last show is the 26th (w/Dead Man in Reno and This Solemn Vow). So...we need someone to play. Here's what we need:
experience (or a considerable amount of talent)

dedication...we don't miss practice cuz our girlfriend wants to spend time together.

EQUIPMENT. Yes, you must have your own.

What we would prefer (not needed, but much welcomed)

If you play with your fingers, then that's a plus. We DO realize that a lot of our stuff can't be done with fingers, so picks are allowed if you want to. Just throwing that in...

Let us know if you're interested.

Source: GG's MySpace Blog

