From Dreamscape Records Site
The story of Sciatica goes far beyond mere words. It is a concept and an existential force that knows no boundaries. In the spring of 2004 (sometime around March) Mike and Christine had a dream and a vision to start a band to surpass mere trends and limitations that the so-called "scene" is full of. The idea was to create music that was accessible to all types of music fans from the hardcore and punk kids to the death metal and groove metal enthusiasts, as well as the indie rocker and emo kid.
The name "Sciatica" represents extreme pain, and is also a chronically painful back condition that presses on the sciatic nerve (one of the largest nerves in your body). We represent what metal and punk and hardcore was back in the early days when the movement and the music started....NO HOLDS BARRED!
This bands pull no punches attitude and a party hard and rock even harder outlook on life. The glory days of heavy music when bands played till they couldn't move, crowds moved till they couldn't breathe, and metal meant playing loud obnoxious and evil music. What happened to metal bands that would kick your ass on stage, and then party after the show with their fans? The answer is Sciatica.
Breaking musical boundaries, putting forth one of the most painful and emotional live shows....this is Sciatica. Pure genuine aggression and feeling mixed with true musical prowess, this is a band you don't want to miss. We have one goal and it is simply this: TO PLAY EVERYWHERE ALL OF THE TIME, AND DEMOLISH EVERYTHING. Purging inner demons with influences ranging from hatebreed and slayer, clutch and zao, alice in chains, dillinger escape plan and even the cure, we pride ourselves in the fact that we give you your moneys worth (and more)...their aren't many unique and honest bands out today, but Sciatica is most definitely one of them.
Source: Dreamscape Records SiteInterview with Mike Hate - 5/3/06
Last night Sciatica invited me to come out to Soundworks Studio in Decatur to listen to their new un-mixed CD...and let me say, NOBODY has anything out like it right now. The mixture of styles...the throaty yells, the beautiful female voices, the riffs and solos, the massive bass, and the unbelievable drumming make this album one to watch. I hope this band gets the respect they are due because of this album...but, that is just one aspect of the band...if you havent caught them live, you are missing one hell of a ride. I asked Mike Hate a few questions that were of interest to me and hopefully our readers...
1. What CDs have you guys been listening to lately? What CDs were the biggest influence or your work?
Well we all listen to such varied music from day to day it's hard to say. I know Chris just got the new Tool album, J has been listening to Black Dahlia Murder, Hank III, Helmet, Christine has been listening to Selfmindead, Portishead, I've been listening to Dysrhythmia, Age of Ruin, Mastodon, Cephalic Carnage. I think the cd's that were the biggest influence on our work in the studio have to be Zao, Crowbar, Neurosis, Pantera, The Doors, Pink Floyd, just to name a few. Any albums by those bands.2. Advantages of having a label vs. not having one? What did it take to get signed?
Well some advantages of being on a label would be more credibility, people take you a little more seriously as a professional band(i.e., venues, promoters, fans even). Having some kind of support and backing is nice as well. And it's definitely a stepping stone to bigger and better things.3. What could we do to make the scene in North Alabama better?
If peope would just come out to shows more often, and people could get along better it would help tremendously. But that's a tall order.4. How can your fans help you guys out if you need them?
Basically just by supporting us by coming to shows, buying our merch and our cd's, and spreading the word to everyone they know.5. Where do you want to see you guys in 2 years?
We'd like to be on a major label, touring at least 9 months out of the year, and being able to pay our bills and eat by playing music every night.6. What are some sacrifices you all had to make for the band?
Not eating much, spending money on merch or van rentals for touring as opposed to paying the bills or having food in the kitchen. Spending less time w/some family, quitting jobs, less sleep, among other things.7. If you had to put your music in a genre...or you could make one up, what would it be?
We would like to think we're an experimental metal band that sounds like no other band out there. We are Hardcore Buddha Metal. The first and only.8. Describe the recording process at Soundworks...did it go well? easier than you thought? Stressful? Band dis-agreements?
It always goes great at Soundworks. It was much easier in some areas, and in some areas it was a little more difficult. Stressful? not really. That's why we like recording at soundworks because it's not very stressful, it's very relaxing. No band disagreements really, the four of us get along famously.9. What have you guys been doing to promote your music to the rest of the country since the scene here sucks dick? What about Europe?
Basically we get on myspace and our various websites every day for several hours a day and promote our music and our websites to as many people as possible, we are always adding our website links to other websites for more exposure, trying to get more internet radio play, interviewed for web zines, every day at least 50 new people across the world hear about our band(wether they like it is up to them..LOL). We do the same for overseas, that's the beauty of myspace. And we've been played on internet radio in France, so our fanbase online is definitely growing in europe day by day. So hopefully we'll be able to tour overseas one day not too far off.10. Where would you say you guys had the best time playing a show? How many people were at your biggest show?
Probably the best show was in Owensboro,Ky(the wildcat saloon), Montgomery,Al(head on the door), Chattanooga,Tn(Ziggy's), Gainesville,Fl(The Purple Porpoise), and The Muse(Nashville,Tn). I know that's a few places, but those were probably the best 5 shows we've had. The biggest crowd we've played in front of would probably be Chicago,Il. Close to 300 people in attendance.11. Any surprises for your fans...any ideas for the near future?
I think the new album will be a surprise enough for our fans. Really the future just holds a lot more work, putting out the new album, got a summer tour coming up, a fall tour of the west coast after that. Very busy, just keep looking out for us.
Thanks for the support and thanks for the interview Joe.